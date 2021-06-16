Scotland’s David Marshall is not to blame for Patrik Schick’s miraculous goal, according to Steve Clarke.

After Scotland’s 2-0 defeat over the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, boss Steve Clarke refused to blame David Marshall, who was beaten from virtually the halfway line.

Patrik Schick headed the Czechs ahead three minutes before halftime in their Euro 2020 opener, marking the Scots’ first appearance in a major tournament in 23 years.

In the 52nd minute, the attacker doubled his advantage with a spectacular effort from just over the halfway line that took Marshall off guard and left him unable to recover.

After seeing Marshall, the penalty shoot-out hero for Scotland in the play-off final in Serbia, leave his line, Schick said he prepared his wonder goal in the first half, telling the BBC: “I knew he was staying quite high and when the ball came I checked where he was standing.”

“In the typical circumstances, he is looking to sweep up behind his defence as it comes out,” Clarke said, adding that Kieran Tierney had a “chance” of playing against England on Friday after missing Monday’s opening due to a niggle.

“It’s a beautiful conclusion.

“Rather than attempting to assign blame all of the time, I believe it is occasionally necessary to credit the goalscorer.

“The odds were stacked against us at the worst possible time.

“Obviously, missing a goal from a second phase of a set-play five minutes before halftime was unfortunate for us.

“Normally, we do a good job of defending it.

“That was a smack in the face. We came out in the second half and tried to claw our way back into the game. Jack (Hendry) hit the crossbar, then had another effort blocked, which fell straight to their striker, who finished brilliantly, and it became a long, difficult afternoon from there.

“I think we showed good invention, we had chances to get back into the game, and it might have been a different ending to the afternoon if we could have made it 2-1.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Clarke admitted that his plans had to change. (This is a brief piece.)