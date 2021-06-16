Scotland’s ‘big seven’ have reunited in the top division for six spectacular recent derbies.

The return of Hearts and Dundee to Scottish football’s top division in the 2021-22 season means that the classic ‘big seven’ – Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hibernian, and Rangers – will be reunited in the same league for the first time since 2005.

And that opens up the intriguing prospect of 12 derby thrillers over the course of the season, beginning on August 28 when Rangers and Celtic meet.

The PA news agency looks back at six recent memorable showdowns between the local rivals in this article.

Celtic 3 Rangers 2 (March 2018)

After 18 grueling months of catching up to Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles, the Light Blues were ready to turn the tide. Graeme Murty was in command for the Gers, who seized the lead twice at Ibrox during a tense first half through Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias. They were unable to cling on, as Tom Rogic and Moussa Dembele were able to go to the next phase. Celtic had Jozo Simunovic sent off for elbowing Alfredo Morelos, but Rangers were unable to capitalize as Odsonne Edouard scored the game’s winner, with Morelos’ late miss allowing Celtic to cruise to another title.

Celtic defeats Rangers 2-1. (December 2019)

It took three years for Steven Gerrard to put a stop to Celtic’s dominance, but this Parkhead victory midway through his second season should have sent alarm bells screaming throughout Glasgow’s east end. Allan McGregor saved a penalty from Ryan Christie before the Gers pounced with a superb Ryan Kent strike. Callum McGregor’s shot deflected off Edouard and into the net for Neil Lennon’s side. Rangers took the lead again thanks to a thundering Niko Katic header, with the visitors closing the game with a man advantage as Morelos was sent out for a second yellow for a dive.

Hearts 0 Hibs (March 2018)

Hearts manager Craig Levein irritated Hibs opponent Neil Lennon when he asserted that “natural order” had been restored following the Jambos’ Scottish Cup victory a few months ago. It was, however, the green. (This is a brief piece.)