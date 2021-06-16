Scotland will have to achieve qualification “the hard way,” according to John McGinn.

Scotland travelled a long way to reach Euro 2020, and John McGinn believes Steve Clarke’s side can do it again to reach the knockout rounds.

The 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Monday deflated the atmosphere of anticipation that had built up in the run-up to the country’s first major tournament since 1998.

If they are to have any serious hope of exiting Group D, they must at least get a point against England at Wembley on Friday.

But, after putting the Tartan Army through the wringer with their tenacious penalty shootout victory over Serbia in the play-offs to secure their place in the tournament, McGinn believes the fans should buckle up for another nail-biting thrill ride as he backs his team to progress.

“In terms of the result, Monday was a false start,” the Aston Villa midfielder stated. “The most essential thing was to score at least a point and establish ourselves apart from the rest of the group.

“That would have been the simple way out, but Scotland never seems to do things that way.

“In Serbia, if we had done it the easy way, we would have won 1-0 and everyone would have gone to bed before midnight.

“However, we chose to let Serbia score and take the risky route. Hopefully, we’ll be able to follow in their footsteps and do things the Scottish way – or the hard way, if you want.

“The manager stated in front of the group that if the first result does not meet our expectations, we would move on to the next one.

“Obviously, the format allows you to play all three games, but we have no control over other scorelines or outcomes.

“We know what we need to do at Wembley; we’ll go there for the three points and see what happens from there.

"Is Wembley the ideal venue for a comeback? That's what you could say. We're incredibly dissatisfied. The entire Monday event is exactly what we've wished for since we were little.