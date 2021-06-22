Scotland will bounce back, according to Steve Clarke, following a dismal setback.

The Scots required a win in their last Group D match after Callum McGregor’s score after 42 minutes cancelled out Nikola Vlasic’s 17th-minute opener for the Croats.

Croatia captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s lead with a stunning strike just after the hour mark, before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal a deserved win and send the 2018 World Cup finalists into the last 16, with Scotland finishing bottom of the group with just one point and one goal from three games.

Clarke expressed his disappointment afterward, saying, “It’s really terrible that we’re out.” We intended to play as long as possible in the event. We haven’t made it out of the group stage, which is disappointing.

“You have to allow me tonight to get over it, and then we’ll sit down and take stock in a few days.”

“I’ll look at my and the players’ performances and see what we can improve on in the future, and we’ll make sure it’s not another 23 years before the next tournament.”

Croatia, whose Modric was enormous, impressed Clarke. “Hopefully they will absorb what you saw tonight from Croatia, which is third-game experience,” he said.

“They were better prepared than we were to play the third game in a tournament. We couldn’t match our performance against England on Friday night, so there’s a lot to learn for everyone, even the head coach.

“We tried everything we could to get back into the game at 2-1, but we conceded a third goal from a set play, which was unfortunate.

"We are unhappy that the tournament has come to an end early for us, but the way we got there has given us a lot to be grateful for.