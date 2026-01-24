Scotland vs Ireland: Six Nations 2025 – Live Stream, TV Coverage, and Key Team Updates

Scotland’s promising start to the Six Nations 2025 sees them welcoming defending champions Ireland to Murrayfield on Saturday, February 9. The match, which kicks off at 3 pm, will be a crucial test for the Scots following their 31-19 victory over Italy. Although the final score suggested a comfortable win, Italy’s strong comeback made for a thrilling encounter, with Darcy Graham’s brilliance in the final moments securing the win for Gregor Townsend’s side.

This weekend, Scotland will face a sterner challenge as Ireland, the team to beat in world rugby, visit Edinburgh. The Irish side defeated Scotland in the final match of the 2024 campaign, and Scotland has not beaten them in their last 10 meetings. Despite these odds, a victory for Scotland would reignite their hopes for their first Six Nations title since the Five Nations in 1999, with many fans believing in the potential for an upset.

TV and Streaming Details

The match will be available to watch on free-to-air TV, with BBC One Scotland providing live coverage from 2 pm. The broadcast will continue until 5 pm, capturing all the drama from Murrayfield. For those unable to tune in via television, the entire match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer website and app, making it easily accessible to fans across the UK.

Team News and Referee Information

New Zealand referee James Doleman will oversee the contest, marking his second Six Nations officiating appearance. As for the teams, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to his squad. Tom Jordan will make his first Six Nations start, while Rory Sutherland and Jack Dempsey will join the starting XV in the front row and at number eight, respectively. Matt Fagerson will move to blindside flanker due to Dempsey’s return. Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, and Stafford McDowell drop to the bench. Sam Skinner and scrum-half Jamie Dobie are also among the replacements, while George Horne and Kyle Rowe miss out.

For Ireland, wing Mack Hansen will miss the game due to a hamstring injury, and Calvin Nash will take his place in the starting lineup. Additionally, former captain Peter O’Mahony returns to the fold alongside Robbie Henshaw, who replaces Garry Ringrose in the center. Young fly-half Sam Prendergast will make his Six Nations debut, with Jack Crowley starting on the bench.

With both teams making crucial changes to their squads, the stage is set for an exciting clash at Murrayfield. Stay tuned to dailyrecord.co.uk for live updates, pre-match buildup, and all the key moments as Scotland takes on Ireland in this highly anticipated Six Nations showdown.