Scotland suffers a major setback as Billy Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus and is forced to miss a crucial match against Croatia.

Scotland’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2020 have been harmed by Billy Gilmour’s positive coronavirus test on the day of their must-win match against Croatia.

On Friday, the Chelsea midfielder made his first Scotland start, assisting on the team’s goalless draw with England at Wembley.

With that outcome, Steve Clarke’s side is still in with a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

However, Scotland has been dealt a severe setback ahead of their match against Zlatko Dalic’s side at Hampden Park, with the Scottish Football Association stating that the 20-year-old Champions League winner will be quarantined for the next ten days.

According to the PA news agency, no other players have been impacted or recognized as close contacts, indicating that all will be available to play on Tuesday.

The Scottish FA confirmed in a statement that Billy Gilmour, a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days after consulting with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, and will consequently miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D encounter against Croatia at Hampden.”

Gilmour was anticipated to start against Croatia after outshining a slew of Premier League players in London on Friday night, with the tantalizing potential of meeting head-to-head with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Clarke, on the other hand, will have to reconsider his ideas. Scott McTominay, a Manchester United midfielder who played in a defensive role against England, is expected to resume to his customary duty of covering the back three.

Since the squad met earlier this month, Gilmour’s positive test is the second to hit the Scotland camp.

After getting the virus, Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck missed both of Scotland’s warm-up matches against Holland and Luxembourg.

Six more players were forced to sit out the 2-2 tie with the Dutch as a precaution, despite the fact that they were not officially recognized as close friends of Fleck.

Clarke will hold a press conference at 5.45 p.m. on Monday.