Scotland Squad Faces Backlash for Choosing Suits Over Kilts at World Cup

The Scotland football team has sparked a heated debate after it was announced that players would wear tailored suits instead of the traditional kilt during the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

Fans of the national team, as well as kilt makers, have expressed strong disappointment, arguing that the kilt is an iconic symbol of Scottish identity that should not be abandoned, especially at such a significant event. The decision marks a departure from the 1998 World Cup, the last time Scotland qualified for the tournament, when players wore kilts upon arrival in France.

Controversial Decision Divides Fans

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) confirmed the move to bespoke suits, which it described as “sharp, made-to-measure.” While the suits are expected to present a modern and stylish image, some are unconvinced by the change, particularly those who view the kilt as integral to the country’s cultural heritage. Stuart Murphy of the Scottish Football Union expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that “there is no better way to announce ourselves than with kilts.” He emphasized that the kilt is internationally recognized as a symbol of Scotland and could even boost local support from the large Scottish diaspora in the U.S.

“The kilt is synonymous with Scotland,” Murphy continued. “We should be embracing our identity, and that includes kilts and sporrans. What better way to show the world who we are?”

Adding fuel to the fire, Edinburgh-based kilt designer Howie Nicholsby, known for his work with Geoffrey Tailor and 21st Century Kilts, offered to outfit the team in custom-made kilts. He expressed disappointment that the SFA had opted for suits, suggesting that “the players would look even better in kilts.” Nicholsby also pointed out that his participation would have supported the local kilt-making industry.

On social media, the debate rages on. One fan declared, “If it’s not kilts, don’t even bother,” while another argued, “Thank goodness it’s not kilts – the worst tradition we have.” However, not all reactions have been negative. Some fans welcomed the switch, with one supporter pointing out that the practical challenges of wearing heavy kilts in the heat of summer, especially during high-stakes matches, were significant.

Forbes Bespoke Suits, a Glasgow-based tailor also known for its work with Celtic FC, will outfit the squad for the occasion. James Forbes, the company’s owner, reassured fans that the team would look “sleek, stylish, and unique,” with designs that would leave supporters proud.

Despite the backlash, the SFA remains firm in its decision, maintaining that the suits reflect the team’s modern, forward-looking approach while still honoring the heritage of the nation. The debate, however, has highlighted the emotional connection many feel toward Scotland’s national dress, and the conflict is likely to persist as the team prepares for its World Cup journey this summer.