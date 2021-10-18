Scotland shocks the world by winning the T20 World Cup thanks to an Amazon driver.

Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday, courtesy to a man-of-the-match performance from a former Amazon delivery driver, while Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by ten wickets.

Scotland stunned the Tigers, who were ranked sixth in the world, in the odd circumstances of a 3,000-seat stadium on the outskirts of Muscat, after the global showcase was pushed out of India by Covid-19.

Scotland reached 140-9 thanks to Chris Greaves’ 28-ball 45, and he then claimed two important wickets with his leg spin to restrict Bangladesh to 134-7.

Shakib Al Hasan (20) and Mushfiqur Rahim (38) were sent back by Greaves, who was playing only his second T20 international.

Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their bid to qualify for the Super 12 stage, with pace bowler Brad Wheal returning figures of 3-24.

“Greaves has a lot to be proud of, as he has had to make a lot of sacrifices. Not long ago, he was delivering packages for Amazon, and now he’s man of the match and playing against Bangladesh “Kyle Coetzer, Scotland’s captain, said as much.

Scotland is in second place in Group B, barely behind Oman. The top two teams will advance to the next round of the T20 World Cup, when they will face the heavyweights.

Greaves, who does not have a central contract with Cricket Scotland, was overjoyed with his performance on all fronts.

“Obviously, we were in a difficult circumstance, and things don’t always happen that way,” he remarked.

“At that point, all we wanted to do was rebuild the innings and see where we could go from there. I reveled in the fact that I was that person. You’ve got something to bowl at now that the score is on the board.” The one bright point for Bangladesh was Shakib’s two wickets, which helped him pass Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka as the highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals.

Since his debut in 2006, the 34-year-old all-rounder has 108 wickets in 89 appearances.

“The bowlers performed a fantastic job, but the batting unit wasn’t up to the task,” Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad remarked.

As tournament debutants PNG battled to 129 for nine, Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood recorded figures of 4-20, including three in one over.

After that, openers Aqib Ilyas (50 from 43 balls) and Jatinder Singh (73 from 42) clattered the PNG bowlers around the pitch without being separated, guiding Oman to victory with 6.2 overs to spare.

Assad Vala of PNG, who made 56 from 43 balls, and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.