Scotland has a right to be on the largest stage at Euro 2020, according to Liam Cooper.

Scotland’s defender Liam Cooper believes the team has proven they “belong” on the grandest stage as they strive to qualify for Euro 2020.

The side remained in the chase for a first appearance in the knockout stages of a major tournament after a goalless draw against England at Wembley on Friday.

Scotland will very certainly qualify if they beat Croatia at Hampden Park, according to other results on Monday.

With a win, Scotland will have four points and will qualify for the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

If the Czech Republic wins at Wembley and Scotland overcomes a three-goal deficit against the Auld Enemy, they might finish second ahead of England.

Scotland will have to deal with the pressure as they try to make history and improve on their 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic in their first match.

However, Cooper, 29, believes that their performance against England dispelled any worries and disproved any reservations about their ability.

“There were always going to be nerves,” the Leeds centre-back said. “You recognize the task at hand and set to work.

“The men who performed the other night proved to the world that we have a place here.

“The nerves have dissipated, and all attention is now focused on Tuesday night.

“It’s a huge game, possibly the biggest Scotland has seen in a long time, and it’s something we’re all really enthusiastic about.”

Steve Clarke’s side will need to score at least once in Euro 2020 to break their scoring drought — they are the only team without a goal.

“We created a lot of chances against both the Czech Republic and England,” Cooper remarked. We’ve had 30 shots so far.

“All we need now is for someone to step up and put the ball in the back of the net, which I am confident we will do.

"The strikers have faith in themselves, and if they keep creating chances, one of them will be converted.