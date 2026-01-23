Scotland Faces World Cup Boycott Call Over Trump Tariff Dispute

Scotland’s participation in the upcoming World Cup is under question as former SNP MP Hannah Kennedy-Bardell has suggested the nation might consider a boycott in protest against US President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff war. This comes after Trump threatened additional tariffs on several European countries, including the UK, amid rising tensions over Greenland.

Bardell, who previously represented Livingston, argued that Scotland must explore “radical action” to respond to Trump’s provocative stance on global trade. In an interview on STV Tonight, she suggested that the World Cup could be a key area for such action, acknowledging the emotional challenge for Scots who have been waiting 28 years to see their national team at a World Cup again.

Call for Boycott Amid Tensions

The suggestion has sparked a mix of reactions, especially considering Scotland’s recent qualification for the tournament after a thrilling 4-2 victory against Denmark in November. But Bardell, reflecting on the broader political context, warned that the fallout from Trump’s actions would have tangible effects on people in the UK already grappling with the impacts of Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis.

Her comments follow a growing call from some British politicians to take a firm stance against Trump’s rhetoric, including Labour’s Kate Osborne and Conservative MP Brian Hoare, who also advocated for a boycott of the World Cup. Bardell pointed out that while sports competitions are highly valued in the US, the UK, particularly Scotland, must weigh its response carefully.

“The notion of a tariff war will have real impacts,” Bardell emphasized. “We need to think about what tools we have in our armoury.” She reiterated that the proposal could be seen as a form of protest, acknowledging the tragedy that it would be if Scotland missed out on their long-awaited World Cup appearance.

The debate over the potential boycott has drawn criticism from some quarters, with BBC football commentator Paul Mitchell dismissing Bardell’s remarks as a relic of her past political career. Veteran Scots sports broadcaster Jim Spence also questioned the logic of such a boycott, pointing out that Scottish club football is already intertwined with US interests, such as Aberdeen and Rangers.

The growing controversy over Scotland’s response to Trump’s actions has also brought out prominent figures like Piers Morgan, who has suggested a larger collective boycott involving top European teams such as England, France, and Germany. The idea, though provocative, aims to pressure Trump by weakening the World Cup’s competitive field.

As the tournament approaches, the issue of how to respond to international political conflicts like this remains a divisive and pressing topic for many involved in Scottish and global football.