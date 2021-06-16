Scotland faces a tough road – 5 takeaways from the Czech Republic’s defeat

Scotland’s comeback to major tournament competition was short-lived, as they were defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

Here are five things we learned from their Euro 2020 Group D opener, according to the PA news agency:

Scotland’s knockout hopes are in shambles.

If Steve Clarke’s team was to become the first Scotland team to advance past the group stage of a major tournament, they needed to win their first game against the Czechs. Instead, Patrick Schick’s magnificent double has left their chances of advancing on a knife’s edge. The Scots will now meet England at Wembley on Friday, needing a massive response.

Marshall’s reputation is tarnished.

With his penalty save in Serbia, goalkeeper David Marshall became a national hero, but he was left red-faced at Hampden after being caught 40 yards off his line as Schick’s lob from just inside the Scotland half put the Czechs up 2-0. The goalkeeper had previously made several crucial saves, but the hosts couldn’t recover from the 53rd-minute hammer blow.

The popularity of young firearms is expected to rise.

When Clarke decided not to play his brilliant teens Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour, there was a collective groan among the Tartan Army when the team was unveiled an hour before kick-off. Scotland’s manager went with tried-and-true servants Stephen O’Donnell and Ryan Christie, but neither impressed as the team struggled to get off the ground. In the coming days, the manager is likely to face increasing pressure to throw caution to the wind and start Chelsea youngster Gilmour and Rangers rising star Patterson.

Lyndon Dykes makes a hard landing.

Clarke had hoped to utilize his huge frontman as a battering ram to break down the Czech defense, but the QPR striker instead found himself chasing a series of pointless long balls. He contested 14 aerial duels in the first half alone, more than any other player in the tournament so far. At 2-0 down, he had a chance to give Scotland hope, but his finish was straight. (This is a brief piece.)