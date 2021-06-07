Scotland and Northern Ireland have qualified for the Euro 2020 play-off finals, but the Republic has been defeated.

Both Scotland and Northern Ireland won penalty shootouts to advance to the rearranged European Championships next year.

Following a 1-1 draw, Northern Ireland triumphed 4-3 on penalties in Sarajevo, while Scotland defeated Israel 5-3 at Hampden Park following a goalless draw.

After Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved from Haris Hajradinovic and Edin Visca hit the crossbar, Northern Ireland’s Liam Boyce struck the winning spot-kick in their Group B play-off semi-final.

Bosnia-Herzegovina took the lead in the first half thanks to AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic, but Ian Baraclough’s side equalized soon after the break thanks to Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn.

The crossbar was hit by Barcelona player Miralem Pjanic’s second-half free-kick, but neither side could find a winner.

The Irish, who qualified for Euro 2016 after a 30-year wait to reach a major tournament final, will now face Slovakia in the play-off final at Windsor Park.

The Republic of Ireland missed out on an all-Ireland Group B final, losing 4-2 on penalties to Slovakia in Bratislava following a scoreless extra time.

Alan Browne came close to breaking the deadlock twice in the second half of normal time, both efforts being wonderfully saved, before hitting the post in the first period of extra time.

However, the Preston midfielder’s penalty in the shoot-out was saved, while Matt Doherty’s effort hit the crossbar after Slovakia had converted all four of their spot-kicks.

drained Scotland advanced to their first major finals since 1998 after holding their nerve in a shoot-out against Group C rivals Israel.

After an uninspired game went goalless after extra time, Scotland’s Kenny McLean scored the game-winning penalty kick.

Scotland had goalkeeper David Marshall to thank for saving Eran Zahavi’s penalty in the shoot-out, as the hosts converted all five of theirs despite being without numerous key players due to injury and Covid-19 limitations.

In Belgrade, Steve Clarke’s team will face Serbia for a place in the finals.

Serbia won 2-1 in Norway thanks to Sergej Milinkovic-extra-time Savic’s winner.

Late in normal time, Milinkovic-close-range Savic's finish appeared set to