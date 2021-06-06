Scotland, according to Lyndon Dykes, will carry a “very high” momentum into Euro 2020.

The QPR striker hit the post with a header, set up Che Adams for the game’s sole goal, and was involved in the red-card incident when defender Vahid Selimovic hauled him back as he sprinted clear on goal at the Stade Josy Barthel.

The Scots have only lost twice in their last 16 games, drawing 2-2 with Holland in their first friendly on Wednesday, as they prepare for their delayed Euro 2020 opening against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, followed by matches against England and Croatia.

The Scots’ momentum, according to Dykes, is “quite strong.”

“I believe we’ve shifted the mindset of the squad, the fans, and everyone who opposes us.

“We’re building it game by game, and there’s still room for improvement.” So we’re quite confident heading into the Euros.

“Today was a little scrappy, but it could have been a lot better. We did, however, come away with a triumph, a 1-0 victory for Scotland.

“We’ve performed admirably in two difficult games, and we’re now ready to compete in the Euros.

“We have to make sure we’re flying for those games and that enthusiasm carries over into the tournament.

“Because the Euros are on a completely another level. It’s three cup finals in which anything can happen – and you have to give it your all on the field.”