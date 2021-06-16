Scot Bennett, a midfielder for Newport, has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 30-year-old was supposed to be out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 season, but the club has decided to extend his contract.

Bennett has played 233 times for Newport in five years, and was a member of the Exiles’ League Two play-off final defeat to Morecambe.

“I’m happy to be extending my contract with the club,” Bennett said on the club’s website.

“I feel like we still have some unfinished business, so it would be wonderful to pick up where we left off next year and maybe get the promotion we all want.”