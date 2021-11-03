Scholes Slams Manchester United’s $121M Star: ‘He’ll Be Doing Stupid Things Even When He’s 35.’

After Manchester United’s 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday, Paul Pogba was once again chastised by Manchester United veterans Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand.

Manchester United fell behind twice in the game before Cristiano Ronaldo came to the team’s rescue on both occasions, securing a 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

Atalanta midfielder Josip Ilicic put his team ahead after just 12 minutes of play, but Ronaldo equalized in the first half. Duvan Zapata extended the hosts’ advantage in the 56th minute, and Ronaldo equalized in injury time to earn his side a critical point.

Pogba, who started for Manchester United and played for nearly 70 minutes, was unable to make an impact once again.

“He needs someone to talk to him all the time, someone he respects and who has a lot of expertise. He’s a seasoned player, but when he’s 35, he’ll be doing the same idiotic things — stud-rolling the ball, and people will notice. The player’s greatest asset is his focus; he occasionally disappears with the fairies “After the game in Italy, Scholes spoke to BT Sport.

“He was excellent at Juventus, which is why we signed him, but you look at [players around him]– [Andrea] Pirlo, [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Gianluigi] Buffon, an aggressive manager telling him all the time, and he will need that kind of treatment until he is 35,” Scholes, who spent his entire playing career with Man Utd, added.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand, another Manchester United veteran, has told Pogba that “he didn’t do well enough.”

“I think he was a little careless at times, and I thought he took a few liberties. ‘Sharpen up, play one or two touches,’ is sometimes all you need to hear. He must tell himself that he did not do well enough. In our locker room, there aren’t any of those [crucial]discussions going on. There isn’t a single player on the planet that starts every game flawlessly “According to Goal, Ferdinand stated in a post-match analysis show on BT Sport.

Scholes had targeted Pogba after Manchester United lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool last month, suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's club "wouldn't miss anything" if the French midfielder did not play again for them. Pogba was also criticized after being sent off for a brutal foul on Reds midfielder Naby Keita.