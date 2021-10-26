Scholes accuses $55 million star of ‘almost cheating’ in Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Mason Greenwood was accused of “nearly cheating” by Manchester United icon Paul Scholes during the Red Devils’ 5-0 hammering of Liverpool FC on Sunday.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah scored a hat trick at Old Trafford, inflicting Manchester United their biggest home defeat. It was also the first time the Red Devils have lost 5-0 at home since February 1955. (0-5 vs. Man City).

Naby Keita, a Liverpool midfielder, scored the game’s first goal in the fifth minute. The goal was the earliest Premier League goal ever scored at Old Trafford by Liverpool.

Scholes, who spent his entire playing career with Manchester United, lambasted Greenwood for his clumsy pass that led to Keita’s goal, before adding that the young forward’s lackluster performance “ruined the whole squad.”

“Tactically, it was a disaster today. On the other hand, gamers must have some level of common sense. When you consider Mason [Greenwood] going to shut him down in the first place, it’s practically cheating. He knew he wasn’t going to get the ball, and he knew it appeared as if he was going to close him down, but he knew he’d simply pass it and he wouldn’t be able to do anything. It’s almost as if sprinting to him is a form of cheating. They cross it, and he takes a short stroll back because he thinks, ‘I’ve done my part,'” Scholes was cited as saying on Premier League broadcasts by Teamtalk.

Greenwood, who is under contract with Manchester United until 2025, has a market worth of roughly $55 million, according to Transfermarkt. He started all nine Premier League matches for Manchester United this season, scoring four goals in the process. At a disappointing performance against Liverpool in the first half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substituted Paul Pogba for Greenwood after the break.

Unfortunately for the Norwegian manager, Pogba’s move backfired, as he was sent off after a terrible foul on Keita after only 15 minutes on the pitch.

“However, he hasn’t done his part; he’s damaged the entire team; [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has to come out, [Victor] Lindelof ends up at right-back, and then there’s all the space in the midfield.” Salah inserted Keita, when he could have inserted Alexander-Arnold, as a result of Mason’s failure to complete his job well. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.