Scheffler and Brown Lead American Express with One Round Remaining

The 2026 American Express PGA Tour event is shaping up to be an unforgettable contest in La Quinta, California, as Scottie Scheffler and teenage sensation Blades Brown enter the weekend tied for the lead at an impressive 17 under par. With two rounds complete on January 23, the drama is intensifying, amplified by the stakes of the tournament and uncertainty surrounding the future of the PGA Tour.

Veterans and Newcomers Dominate the Leaderboard

The tournament’s unique format, which does not feature a 36-hole cut, has created a highly fluid leaderboard. With 156 players competing across three courses—Pete Dye Stadium, Nicklaus Tournament, and La Quinta Country Club—the scene is set for an exhilarating weekend. The prize purse totals $9.2 million, with $1.656 million awaiting the winner.

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 and the tournament’s most seasoned contender, has showcased remarkable consistency. Playing his first event of the season, Scheffler remains bogey-free after 36 holes, including an impressive 8-under 64 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Despite the excitement around his performance, Scheffler remains focused on finishing strong, acknowledging the challenges posed by the course rotation and the looming Pete Dye Stadium Course in the third round.

Meanwhile, the spotlight has shifted to 18-year-old Blades Brown, who has taken the golf world by storm. After a six-day stretch of competitive golf, including the Korn Ferry Tour’s Great Abaco Classic, Brown delivered a record-breaking 12-under 60 on Friday. His round included an incredible start with six birdies and an eagle in his first seven holes, but despite falling short of a historic 59, his performance has made waves. “When the golf courses are great and there’s no wind, golf’s really a lot of fun,” Brown said after his round.

The teenager, who is fresh off a grueling week of competition, has demonstrated poise and fearlessness in the face of intense pressure. By the time he reached the 18th hole, he needed a birdie to card a 59, but he finished with a 60, a round that will remain a highlight of his young career. “I knew I needed a birdie to shoot 59, and I was just close this time,” Brown reflected.

As the third round approaches, both players will be aiming for the top spot as they navigate the challenges ahead. While Scheffler’s methodical style has kept him in the hunt, Brown’s rapid rise from the Korn Ferry Tour has introduced an exciting narrative twist, setting up a thrilling finale.

Beyond the leaders, the field remains tightly packed. First-round co-leaders Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody, both posting 10-under 62s in the opening round, continue to stay within striking distance. Veterans such as Jason Day, Will Zalatoris, and Adam Scott have also made strong starts, while last year’s defending champion Sepp Straka and major winner Justin Rose are looking to rebound after a sluggish first two rounds.

As the action unfolds, fans are treated to live coverage on Golf Channel, with streaming available through ESPN and Fubo, ensuring that every thrilling moment is accessible. The three-course rotation has maintained suspense, with a crowded leaderboard promising an exciting weekend ahead.

Behind the excitement of the tournament itself, there is an undercurrent of uncertainty surrounding the PGA Tour’s future. Rumors of potential structural changes have left many players, including Scheffler, in the dark. “I’m as curious as you guys,” Scheffler remarked when asked about the future of the tour, adding a layer of intrigue to the event’s already high stakes.

With near-perfect weather conditions in La Quinta, the scene is set for a dramatic conclusion to the American Express. As the leaderboard continues to shift, all eyes will be on the showdown between Scheffler and Brown, both of whom are aiming to make their mark on this high-profile event. Will the experienced Scheffler add another victory to his resume, or will the young Brown complete his magical run with an unlikely triumph? Only time will tell as this exciting tournament heads into its final rounds.