Saul Niguez’s price is disclosed as Otavio’s representative breaks his silence on the trade.

Since the transfer market began, Liverpool has been associated with a number of players, and more are expected to join the list.

Jurgen Klopp will be aiming to strengthen his team after injuries derailed Liverpool’s title defense last season.

The Reds have already added center-back Ibrahima Konate to their ranks, but who will join the Frenchman at Anfield this summer?

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Otavio

Sport Observation using A Bola

Otavio is still being linked to Liverpool in the Portuguese press.

Various Portuguese sources have reported on the Reds’ interest in the Brazilian in recent weeks, and the most recent report comes from A Bola.

Otavio’s agent, Israel Oliveira, told A Bola that a move could happen “if it’s good for Porto and for Otavio.”

Otavio’s release clause was raised from €40 million to €60 million at the start of the month, but A Bola reports that Porto may be willing to sell him for less.

The Dragons are eager to raise finances this summer, and after Wolves failed to exercise their €20 million buy-out clause in Vitinha, they may be willing to sell Otavio ‘for a price they deem reasonable.’

According to the report, the €60 million release clause is only a gimmick, and Jurgen Klopp’s side may bring the midfielder to Anfield for a lower fee.

Niguez, Saul

La Razon is a Spanish newspaper.

According to La Razon, Atletico Madrid is eager to talk with Liverpool to allow Saul to move to Anfield.

The midfielder is under contract until 2026 and is thought to have a €150 million release clause, which might keep him out of Liverpool’s transfer intentions.

However, AS is now saying that Atletico’s asking price is €40 million, with A Bola speculating that a price tag slightly higher than that might cement a deal.

If that price is accurate, Saul could be a good investment for the Reds.

The Spaniard is technically gifted, innovative, and a master at disrupting play. He also has a spotless injury record, something Klopp values following Liverpool’s injury-plagued 2020/2021 season.

In his career, Saul has only missed 18 games. The summary comes to a close.