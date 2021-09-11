Saul Niguez’s Chelsea debut was dubbed “dodging a bullet” by Liverpool fans.

On Saturday, Saul Niguez made his Chelsea debut against Aston Villa, inadvertently provoking Liverpool fans to pass judgment on the Reds’ transfer efforts.

The Spanish midfielder made a poor start for Thomas Tuchel’s side after joining on loan from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

Despite the fact that the London side led at halftime, the 26-year-old was substituted for Jorginho after the interval as he failed to adapt to the Premier League.

Saul’s poor performance drew criticism from both journalists and fans, despite the fact that he had been linked with Liverpool during the summer transfer season.

Liverpool have been scouting a Brazilian talent for five years in the hopes of finding the next Mohamed Salah.

With just hours remaining in the transfer window, Chelsea secured the Spain international’s signing, which includes a £30 million buyout option for next summer.

After being tipped as a possible successor for Gini Wijnaldum in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, his move to another English team enraged several Liverpool fans, who had only seen the club make one new acquisition over the summer.

Though Saul’s struggles adjusting to a new squad appeared to please some fans, who saw the club’s alleged choice not to pursue a move for the Atleti star as warranted.

Any premature judgments should be tempered by the fact that he has already shown himself on a professional level and will continue to grow, but his performance also suggests that he may not have been a natural fit in the Liverpool team.

Tuchel has high hopes for his latest addition, having previously attempted to sign Saul at places where a deal was not possible.

“He has exactly the type of profile we need to give Jorginho and N’Golo [Kante] the rest they need,” Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho stated.

“He’s a very clever player who can pass well and does a lot of work in a short amount of time. I think it’s excellent that he comes from a tough team, and I’m overjoyed.”