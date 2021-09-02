Saul Niguez reveals a Chelsea player who was instrumental in his move to Stamford Bridge.

Saul Niguez has stated that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa was a major factor in his choice to join the club in the summer of 2021.

Kepa and Niguez have been colleagues for the Spanish national team for four years, but their friendship dates back to their youth. Niguez, who has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid for the 2021-22 season, has indicated that Kepa’s presence at Stamford Bridge will help him adapt well.

“The fact that he will be present is critical. This is a critical stage. It would have been different if he hadn’t been present. Going on loan for a year and having a teammate with whom I spent many years in the national team’s younger divisions is important,” Niguez said on Twitch, according to Goal.

Saul joined Real Madrid’s academy when he was 11 years old and stayed for two years. In 2008, the young midfielder moved to Atletico Madrid, where he was able to turn his fortunes around. He progressed through Atletico’s ranks before making his senior debut with the Wanda Metropolitano in 2011-12. Niguez made 340 competitive appearances with Atletico Madrid, scoring 43 goals and assisting 21 times. Last season, he played a significant role in Atletico Madrid’s La Liga title victory over Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Several clubs, notably Liverpool FC and Barcelona, were interested in signing Niguez during the 2021 transfer window. While the Reds saw Niguez as a perfect substitute for Gini Wijnaldum, Barcelona sought to add depth to their squad. In reality, Barcelona wanted Antoine Griezmann to be part of the transaction that brought Niguez to the club. Ultimately, when Chelsea snatched up the Spaniard, the Catalans were obliged to sell Griezmann due to their financial difficulties. Griezmann has returned to Atletico Madrid on loan, but his contract contains a mandatory provision requiring him to sign a permanent deal next summer.

Niguez contrasted his move to Chelsea, which happened at the final minute before the summer market for 2021 closed on Tuesday, to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s unsuccessful move to Real Madrid in 2015.

"We completed examining the contract at 11:57 p.m., and they had to see it there. I was similar to De Gea. 'This isn't going to come in,' I thought to myself.