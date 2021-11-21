Saudi women ‘dream big’ with the start of a soccer league.

The opening of Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football league on Monday will pave the road for young women who aspire to play professionally, perhaps even in a World Cup.

Saudi Arabia, which has long been chastised for its oppression of women, just recently abolished a decades-old ban on female footballers, and is now working to build a national team capable of competing in major competitions.

The ultra-conservative Muslim country has been chastised for utilizing sporting events to distract attention from its terrible human rights record and the imprisonment of female campaigners.

The Saudi Football Federation announced the launch of a women’s soccer league featuring games in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam earlier this month, marking the next milestone in the reform process.

Farah Jafri was one of those who was ecstatic about the transfer, saying she intended to turn professional and play in England’s top league, as well as represent her country at the World Cup.

“I had some difficulties in the beginning of my football adventure since not everyone accepted it,” she told AFP.

“However, my family and friends used to always encourage me,” the ponytailed 18-year-old in a jersey stated.

Jafri, like many other girls who were passionate about football but unable to compete, played with her family on the street or with her friends at school.

Her only other pastime, she claimed, was watching sports on television.

Women’s participation in sports is still frowned upon in some sectors, as the country adheres to a strict interpretation of Islam.

However, after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ascension to power in 2017, several limitations on women have been loosened as the nation undergoes substantial reforms.

Even though a strict crackdown on dissent remains in place, the move has allowed women to get behind the wheel and participate in mixed-gender settings.

According to officials, Jafri was one of roughly 30 players chosen from 400 applicants to join the Saudi national women’s squad.

“I aspire to one day be able to represent my country in the Women’s World Cup,” she added, adding that she also wants to play club football for Manchester City in England.

Saudi Arabia, whose men’s squad has qualified for the World Cup five times, has no women’s teams associated with sports clubs.

The women in the group participated in a training session in Riyadh.