Sarvar Ismailov’s hiring at Everton enhances Alisher Usmanov’s £13.4 billion deal.

Sarvar Ismailov has been a part of the Everton set-up since 2019, but his appointment to the full Blues board is the latest step in the club’s relationship with one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Ismailov, 26, is the nephew of Alisher Usmanov, a long-time friend and business colleague of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, whose business interests, including USM Holdings, have been important commercial partners for the Toffees.

When Ismailov first arrived, he joined the club’s stadium board before progressing to become the first sporting and commercial director for the Blues’ Women’s team in 2020, a position that has seen him secure a number of lucrative contracts.

He has impressed enough to be awarded a seat at the table, while continuing to play for Everton Women and serving on the stadium board, and will represent Moshiri.

As part of the senior leadership team at Goodison Park, he is joined by long-serving financial director Grant Ingles.

Everton wants to be one of the clubs that bridges the gap between themselves and the so-called “big six,” and Moshiri has spent over £400 million to achieve that goal.

He’s also been a driving force behind the proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, which was approved by Liverpool City Council earlier this year.

Usmanov has never formally joined Everton, preferring to support his friend’s efforts through commercial partnerships such as USM Holdings’ Finch Farm training ground naming rights, sponsorship from Megafon, and USM’s £30 million payment for first refusal on the stadium naming rights of Bramley Moore Dock.

USM are also ‘indirect shareholders’ in Mail.ru, the owner of MY.GAMES, a platform with over 700 million registered users globally.

Everton has close relations with Usmanov, one of the world’s wealthiest billionaires, whose fortune has soared by £3.6 billion in the last year.

Usmanov, 67, became acquaintances with Moshiri in the 1990s as the Everton owner began to invest in Metalloinvest, a Russian company. The summary comes to a close.