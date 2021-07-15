Sarvar Ismailov, who is he? Everton’s “straight-talking” negotiator has a huge role to play.

Sarvar Ismailov is one of the Premier League’s board of directors’ youngest members.

The 26-year-old was named to Everton’s board of directors this week, joining the club’s senior management team alongside Grant Ingles, the club’s long-serving financial director. Ismailov was recognized for his contributions to the club after taking over as Everton Women’s sporting and commercial director in 2020, a position he moved into after joining the club’s stadium board in 2019.

The ties to Alisher Usmanov, a personal friend and business associate of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri who has brought millions into the club through marketing arrangements with Megafon and USM Holdings, are obvious. Ismailov is Usmanov’s nephew, which may have aided his early entry into the club and appointment to prominent managerial posts.

But, more importantly, Ismailov, who will represent Moshiri on the board, is a forward-thinking modern thinker, exactly the kind of person Moshiri wants to hear from as he plans to lead Everton into a bright new future in ultra-modern new surroundings at their proposed Bramley Moore Dock stadium development.

Despite the fact that Ismailov has only been in control of the women’s team off the pitch for a short time, he has acquired a reputation at Goodison Park as a “straight spoken” leader who “gets the job done.” These traits, together with his ability to quickly gain the respect of his peers, have aided his rise to the boardroom, which he will continue to hold alongside his duties with Everton Women and the club’s stadium board.

Willie Kirk, the manager of Everton Women, told the ECHO last year, “He’s terrific, fantastic.”

“He is ambitious, which is admirable. He has strong business and football connections, making him a great candidate for the position of commercial and sporting director.

“However, he succeeds in completing the mission. He’s a direct shooter, and I’m not sure there are many in the women’s game that are like him.

