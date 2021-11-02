Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from a number of boardroom positions at Everton.

Sarvar Ismailov has stood down as Everton’s director of football owing to “personal and health concerns.”

In 2019, he joined the Blues as a Global Commercial Consultant before becoming the first Sporting and Commercial Director for Everton Women and a member of the Everton Women Strategic Leadership Team in 2020.

Ismailov was appointed to the club’s board of directors earlier this year.

However, the club confirmed Alisher Usmanov’s nephew would no longer play for Merseyside in a brief statement posted on Tuesday evening.

The following is what the club wrote: “Sarvar Ismailov has stood down as manager of Everton Football Club due to personal and health concerns.

“He has resigned from the Everton Women’s Board of Directors, as well as his roles as Owner’s Executive Representative and Sporting and Commercial Director.

“Mr Ismailov made the decision, and it is effective immediately.”