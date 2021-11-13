Sara Duterte, Duterte’s daughter, is running for Vice President of the Philippines.

After months of anticipation, Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, will run for vice president in the 2022 elections, according to the government’s election monitor.

Sara will run for the country’s second highest post, replacing another candidate, according to the Commission on Elections’ official Facebook page.

“This is to certify that Mayor Inday Sara Duterte has submitted her Certificate of Candidacy for Vice President under the Lakas-CMD (party) through her representative,” her spokeswoman Christina Garcia Frasco announced on Facebook.

Her decision came just days before the deadline for late entries into the May elections, which was November 15.

The son and namesake of the former dictator, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., quickly endorsed her to be his running mate in the election.

Sara was widely expected to run for president to succeed her father, who is constitutionally forbidden from seeking re-election to a second six-year term and is being investigated by the International Criminal Court for his deadly drug war.

Despite routinely leading polls of voter intentions for the next president, she had stated for months that she wanted to spend another term as mayor of Davao City, the family’s southern bailiwick.

Speculation about her ambitions grew this week as she abruptly dropped out of the mayoral race, left her regional political party, and joined Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, the national political party of her close ally and former president Gloria Arroyo.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of my supporters. On the margins of a wedding, she told reporters, “I hope whatever happens in the next few days, I’ll be able to offer them what they want.”

Marcos Jr is in an excellent position for the presidency because to Sara’s choice to run for vice president.

Marcos Jr, also known as Bongbong, has consistently placed second in polls, trailing only celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo.

Sara was said to have tried to encourage Marcos Jr to run for vice president again, forming a powerful coalition between the two families.

The president and vice president of the Philippines are chosen separately in the Philippines.

The Marcos family has a stronghold in the north and center of the country, while the Dutertes have considerable support in the south.

"I will continue with my strategy," Marcos Jr, who was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Sara at the same wedding on Thursday, told reporters. This is something I entered.