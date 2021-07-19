Saquon Barkley’s Return To The NFL Isn’t a Foregone Conclusion For The 2021 Season

There’s no assurance that the New York Giants will start the 2021 NFL season with their finest player on the field. Saquon Barkley will not place a date on his recovery from a torn ACL that terminated his 2020 season.

Barkley is unsure if he will be ready for training camp to begin on July 27. His status for Week 1 is likewise up in the air.

“I’m not sure. When asked if he’ll be able to play in New York’s opening regular-season game, Barkley said, “I guess we’ll see.” “I’m just taking it day by day and listening to my body,” says the patient. When I do get out there, I want to give it my all, not just for my own safety and health, but also so I can compete at a high level and show the world who Saquon is again.”

The Giants will kick off the season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14 at home. The team’s first preseason game, against the New York Jets on Aug. 14, is less than a month away.

Barkley hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in a Week 2 clash against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 20. The 24-year-old missed three games in 2019 due to an ankle sprain, which limited him even after he returned sooner than expected.

Despite Barkley’s claim that he feels “very good,” the Giants are going to be careful with the former No. 2 overall pick. Barkley isn’t anticipated to be 100 percent when training camp begins, according to ESPN, and if he isn’t fully recovered, he could be held out of games.

In terms of his expectations, Barkley stated, “Kind of have to play that by ear.” “Rehab is never a straight line when it comes to recovery. Simply play it by ear. Listen to your body, and whatever it tells you, follow it.”

With almost 2,000 yards from scrimmage, 5.0 yards per carry, and 91 receptions, Barkley was named the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In his second season, Barkley rushed for 1,003 yards on 4.6 yards per carry.

Since Barkley was drafted, the Giants have lost at least 10 games in every season. New York is hoping to make the playoffs this season, with quarterback Daniel Jones in his third season.

