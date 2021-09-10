Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season.

It was unclear whether injuries would keep some prominent NFL players off the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. With every side scheduled to play in the following days, it appears that a few major names will be able to debut on Sunday.

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts revealed on Friday that quarterback Carson Wentz will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Wentz missed the whole preseason after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

Wentz has fully healed from a foot injury that had him out for the first month of the season. The quarterback is coming off his worst season in the NFL by a long shot.

Quenton Nelson, an All-Pro guard, had the same foot surgery as Wentz and is expected to start for the Colts.

Wentz was benched for the last month of the 2020 season and did not participate. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants didn’t make it past Week 2 after tearing his ACL.

Barkley’s status for the season opener has been up in the air throughout the offseason. The Giants’ star was held out of the preseason. Assuming he doesn’t suffer a setback, Barkley is projected to play in Week 1.

The New York Giants take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

From NFL Now: #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is ready to play on Sunday after clearing every obstacle with no setbacks. pic.twitter.com/YV66mjK6Xm

HC Kevin Stefanski on WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s status for Sunday’s opening against the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/YfT3J7yAbd

Odell Beckham Jr., Barkley’s former teammate, missed the second half of the season due to a ruptured ACL. On Friday’s Cleveland Browns injury report, Beckham is categorized as questionable.

In probably Sunday’s most anticipated clash, the Cleveland Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs.