Santa Fe Triumphs Over Junior 3-0 to Claim 2026 Superliga Title

Independiente Santa Fe has secured its first Superliga BetPlay title in five years, dominating Junior de Barranquilla with a 3-0 victory in the decisive second leg at Estadio El Campín, Bogotá. The win capped a commanding 4-1 aggregate score, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The Superliga title marks a significant achievement for the Cardenales, reaffirming their stature at the top of Colombian football.

Early Dominance and Stellar Performances

Santa Fe came out of the gates with intensity, determined to make an early statement in front of a raucous home crowd of over 26,000 fans. In the fourth minute, Ewil Murillo capitalized on a well-timed counterattack from Yilmar Velázquez, lifting a shot over the head of Junior goalkeeper Mauro Silveira to put the hosts in the lead.

Junior struggled to break down Santa Fe’s defense, which was anchored by goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo. Despite some patient buildup play, the Barranquilla side could not find a way through. As the first half neared its conclusion, disaster struck for Junior when Santa Fe’s veteran forward Hugo Rodallega took a free kick just outside the penalty area. His thunderous shot sailed past Silveira, giving Santa Fe a 2-0 lead at the break.

“Santa Fe’s furious start left Junior reeling,” noted Win Sports, highlighting the early intensity that defined the match.

Final Blow Seals the Deal

The second half saw Junior push for a comeback, but Santa Fe’s relentless pressing kept them in control. With fresh legs injected into the match, including new signings like Nahuel Bustos and Jhojan Torres, the home side maintained their high tempo and stifled any Junior offensive threat. Despite changes from Junior coach Alfredo Arias, the visitors were unable to find the breakthrough they needed.

In stoppage time, Bustos sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 90 4th minute. The Argentine forward, making his first appearance for the club, latched onto a pass from Alexis Zapata and fired a shot past Silveira into the corner, completing a dominant 3-0 win for Santa Fe.

The match also saw several notable incidents: Murillo and Guillermo Paiva received yellow cards, while Andrés Mosquera was cautioned for time-wasting as the game drew to a close. VAR was used to review a potential penalty for Junior but ultimately found no infringement.

Financial Boost and International Aspirations

The victory not only brought silverware but also significant financial rewards. Santa Fe’s win earns them a portion of the Superliga’s nearly 1,000 million Colombian pesos prize pool, with the champions set to receive about 670 million. Both Santa Fe and Junior, thanks to their respective 2025 league titles, will represent Colombia in the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage, ensuring additional revenue and a busy calendar.

The final underscored the depth and ambition of both clubs. Junior, who had brought in several new players including Luis Fernando Muriel and Jannenson Sarmiento, will be disappointed with their inability to capitalize on key moments. Meanwhile, Santa Fe’s recent acquisitions like Franco Fernández, Kilian Toscano, and Nahuel Bustos were instrumental in their triumph, signaling the club’s desire to compete on multiple fronts in the coming year.

With this victory, Santa Fe has not only reclaimed the Superliga crown but also sent a clear message to Colombian football: the team is back at the top, with eyes set firmly on domestic and continental glory in 2026.