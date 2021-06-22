Santa Barbara could make an attempt to resurrect Pretty Polly.

Santa Barbara, who is one of three prospective contenders for Aidan O’Brien in the Group One Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, may get another chance to show off her abilities in front of the audience.

Santa Barbara entered two British Classic assignments during the past two months with a high reputation on the Ballydoyle gallops, looking to build on her juvenile success at the Curragh last season.

The daughter of Camelot, on both occasions, finished outside the first three, as less-favored stablemates Mother Earth and Snowfall won the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Oaks at Epsom, respectively.

She’s in the mix for a return to the Curragh on Sunday at the intermediate distance of 10 furlongs, with Oaks third Divinely and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine both hoping to continue O’Brien’s winning streak in a race he’s won four times in the last decade.

Divinely and Empress Josephine both finished out of the first three over different distances at Royal Ascot last week, following their Classic victories.

Five more competitors from the O’Brien family could face off this weekend, among the 13 confirmed.

Aidan’s eldest son Joseph has four runners – Thundering Nights, Pretty Gorgeous, My Generation, and Sense Of Style – while his younger brother Donnacha may be represented by Shale. Pretty Gorgeous is a Group One winner who has been unplaced twice at the highest level this season.

Only two trainers stand in the way of an O’Brien victory in the event this year.

Cayenne Pepper, the dual Group winner, Silence Please, the runner-up in the Munster Oaks, and Oodnadatta are all likely starting for Jessica Harrington.

With three-time Group winner Epona Plays and last month’s lightly raced Blue Wind Stakes heroine Insinuendo, Willie McCreery might be double-handed.

The O’Briens also have a strong presence in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup, which is held in Group Two.

True Self, a globe-trotting mare trained by Willie Mullins and still in Group Three company on the preceding day of the meeting, is a significant probable opponent to Pondus, Santiago, and Tiger Moth.

Dermot Weld’s is as well. (This is a brief piece.)