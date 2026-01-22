Sancho’s Header Earns Aston Villa Europa League Last 16 Spot

Aston Villa’s Europa League journey advanced to the knockout stages on January 21, 2026, as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fenerbahce in Istanbul. Jadon Sancho’s header in the 25th minute was enough to book Villa’s spot in the last 16, despite a tense finale that saw manager Unai Emery clash with midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Sancho Leads Villa to Vital Victory

On a chilly evening at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Villa showed resilience, playing without several key players due to injuries, including captain John McGinn and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Despite these challenges, Villa took control early, pressing high and looking dangerous on the counterattack. Their persistence paid off when Sancho met a well-delivered cross from Matty Cash, heading home unmarked to give Villa a crucial lead.

Though Fenerbahce, fueled by their passionate crowd, began to apply pressure in the second half, Villa’s defense stood firm. Goalkeeper Marco Bizot, filling in for the injured Martínez, made a series of crucial saves to preserve the advantage. The biggest scare came in the 75th minute when Fenerbahce thought they had equalized through Kerem Aktürkoglu, only for VAR to rule the goal out due to an offside violation by Jhon Duran in the buildup.

With Villa defending their slim lead, the tension heightened. Bizot’s quick reflexes kept Fenerbahce at bay, and the visiting side held on despite further late pressure. However, the game wasn’t without drama off the pitch. Tielemans, who had been yellow-carded earlier, was substituted in stoppage time, and his visible frustration sparked a confrontation with Emery. The two exchanged heated words, adding an extra layer of controversy to the night.

This victory marked Emery’s 20th European win with Villa, achieved in just 31 matches—a feat achieved by only a select few English managers. For Villa, the three points guarantee their progression to the knockout rounds, with a final group match against Red Bull Salzburg looming.

Fenerbahce now faces a must-win match in their last group fixture, with only two points separating them from the top eight. Despite a solid performance, their inability to break down Villa’s defense leaves them in a precarious position.