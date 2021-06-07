Sam Kerr, Chelsea’s top scorer, is one of five Chelsea players named to the PFA WSL team of the year.

Kerr led Emma Hayes’ squad to back-to-back championships, scoring 21 goals – 11 more than any other player – and was named to the divisional team of the year by her peers.

Chelsea teammates Ann-Katrin Berger, Magdalena Eriksson, Maren Mjelde, and Fran Kirby were all chosen, underscoring the London club’s supremacy.

Second-place finishers Sam Mewis, who has since returned to NWSL club North Carolina Courage, Caroline Weir, Chloe Kelly, and Lauren Hemp were all elected to represent Manchester City.

