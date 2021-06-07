Sam Johnstone’s England duty has helped him cope with the disappointment of West Bromwich Albion’s relegation.

In Sunday’s 1-0 triumph over Romania, the Baggies goalkeeper made his Three Lions debut — the penultimate warm-up game before the finals begin later this week.

After a strong personal season at the Hawthorns, Johnstone, 28, earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man team.

Despite a succession of strong performances in goal, he was unable to keep West Brom in the Premier League, and they were relegated after just one season in the top division.

When asked if his involvement with England has aided him, he said yes.