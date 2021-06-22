Sam Hornby’s time in Bradford has been extended.

Sam Hornby, the goalkeeper at Bradford City, has agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Hornby made 18 appearances for the Bantams last season before his two-year contract with the club terminated.

“I’m delighted,” the 26-year-old told the club’s official website. When I was offered the opportunity at the end of last season, it was something I was eager to take advantage of, so I’m thrilled it has come to fruition.

“After the 2021 I’ve had thus far, I have a lot of momentum to go into next season and beyond.

“I stated I wanted to come here and play when I signed a couple of years ago, and I want to kick on even more over the next couple of years.”