Salvini, the Italian Interior Minister, has slammed the migrant trial, and Richard Gere has agreed to testify.

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s former interior minister and far-right leader, went on trial Saturday for allegedly illegally barring over 100 migrants from disembarking from a rescue ship in deplorable conditions.

Judge Roberto Murgia ruled on the first day of the trial in Palermo that all witnesses presented by the parties, including US actor Richard Gere, who paid a humanitarian visit to the ship, and Italy’s former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, would be permitted to testify.

Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party and a proponent of a “Italians first” policy, has been charged with kidnapping and abuse of power for allegedly detaining 147 migrants at sea in August 2019.

The hearing was mostly procedural in nature and lasted less than three hours before Murgia scheduled the next one for December 17.

If convicted, Salvini, who was present in court, could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“You tell me how serious a trial it is where Richard Gere will come from Hollywood to testify about my rudeness,” Salvini said outside the courtroom to press.

“I’m hoping it only lasts a few minutes because there are more pressing matters to attend to.”

Salvini has claimed that his “locked ports” policy is safeguarding Italy by preventing people from trying the perilous Mediterranean journey.

He has stated that the decision not to allow the ship to port was made by the government, which included then-Prime Minister Conte.

The court also invited current Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to testify.

Because Gere had boarded the ship in solidarity with the migrants before it docked at the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, civil party Open Arms, the Spanish charity that managed the rescue vessel, had requested Gere as a witness.

Salvini tweeted a selfie of himself inside the courthouse, standing in front of one of the prisoners’ cells, ahead of the hearing.

“This is the Palermo prison’s courtroom. The trial that the left and supporters of illegal immigration have been waiting for has begun: how much will it cost Italian citizens?” He sent out a tweet.

However, Oscar Camps, the founder and director of Open Arms, stated that the trial was not politically motivated.

“Saving people isn’t a crime; it’s an obligation, not only for captains, but for the entire state,” Camps told reporters.

The trial began on the same day when 406 migrants were rescued in several operations off the coast.