Salomon Rondon’s ‘worst scenario’ happens, exposing Everton’s squad crisis.

Rafa Benitez’s club is now in eighth place in the Premier League table, and they are performing admirably.

When completely fit, we know our starting XI is capable, but we lack depth. That is the fundamental problem.

We were harmed by a couple of injuries. When we were up there last year and dropped away, it wounded us.

After Rafa Benitez’s adjustments, Everton now ranks among Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

We can’t just blame the loss on the absence of Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, albeit that is a factor.

When you have a small squad, you can get by on occasion, as we demonstrated with a good performance against Manchester United. However, having a thin team over the course of a season will show, and we’ve struggled at home.

We started cautiously against Norwich and Burnley until we got the break and our quality showed.

You can only get away with playing your second string players for so long.

We couldn’t modify the style of play from the bench against West Ham. You can bring on Anthony Gordon to replace Alex Iwobi, but you won’t be able to change formation. It’s not like you can bring in a huge guy like Marouane Fellaini later. We don’t have anyone who fits that description.

If you’re a youngster, however, you must demonstrate your worth because the opportunity will arise when the squad is small before the big boys return, and it will be up to you to do so in training. Demonstrate not only your passion, but also your quality, as this is what we lack.

We need depth as well as quality, and I believe that may be our problem this campaign. This might be costly, as it was last season.

The cross was not dealt with effectively by Ben Godfrey in the build-up to West Ham’s winning goal on Sunday, and Jordan Pickford had to get up and under.

You're a goalkeeper who makes saves using your hands. Allan,.