Salomon Rondon’s first words at Everton have been verified as a deadline day deal.

Everton have finalized the free transfer of Salomon Rondon from Dalian Professional.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year agreement at Goodison Park, with the option of a third year. He previously played in the Chinese Super League.

The striker has collaborated with Blues manager Rafa Benitez on several occasions, first at Newcastle United and then at Dalian Professional.

The Venezuelan international has also played in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion.

“It feels great to be back in the Premier League,” Rondón added. It’s a competition I enjoyed participating in, and I felt the support of the spectators at every game.

“It gives me great pleasure to represent a club with such a long and illustrious history as Everton.

“I can’t wait to put on the uniform and see Rafa Bentez again, a coach who has altered my perspective on the game. I owe him a debt of gratitude for his belief in me.”

After Moise Kean’s loan to Juventus on transfer deadline day, the striker will now offer backup to Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the coming 2021/22 season.