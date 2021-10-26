Salomon Rondon’s fear is highlighted by what Everton fans did after Anthony Gordon’s substitution.

Everton’s defense deservedly received a lot of flak after the 5-2 defeat to Watford, but there were issues all over the pitch.

What will we do with that midfield now that Abdoulaye Doucoure is gone? He is in charge of two men’s running.

Because it’s so easy to go through those lines and put pressure on our back four, we need to pack that midfield and keep it as tight as possible.

We got out to a fast start, and you thought to yourself, “Thank god, it’s about time we got off to a fast start and got that early goal,” hoping they wouldn’t be a soft touch.

We pulled our foot off the accelerator once more and didn’t go for broke.

We allowed a squad that isn’t a top team to dominate possession.

When the players aren’t in possession of the ball, it’s difficult for fans to rally behind them.

Only one game this season has we had more possession — and it was only 52 percent – and that was against Burnley.

This was an opponent who had been decimated the weekend before and was lacking in confidence, but you could see them improving throughout the game.

We were getting tormented all over the pitch as they grew bigger and we grew smaller.

That began with Josh King, who dominated the play up front, and when you look at who we have in that position now, he doesn’t really provide anything.

I’ve given Salomon Rondon the benefit of the doubt because he’s been playing catch-up fitness-wise and in a lower division, but he needs to step up his game.

You need to build a name for yourself in the game.

At Everton, we’ve had a variety of strikers; some would run the channels and make things tough, while others, such as Duncan Ferguson and Paul Rideout, wouldn’t, but would dominate the centre-back and bring others into play so you could keep possession.

Rondon isn’t providing us with any sort of outlet.

I didn’t see our striker create a single opportunity. He didn’t take any action.

When your main number 9 isn’t getting any chances on goal, that’s a major problem.

At the club, we have a lot of young people. I’ve played with kids and had been a young player myself.

I used to play with Danny Cadamarteri, who was at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”