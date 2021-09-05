Salomon Rondon, the new Everton striker, was booed at Goodison Park long before he joined the Toffees.

Long before joining the Blues, Salomon Rondon, the new Everton striker, was greeted with applause at Goodison Park.

In March 2017, after a routine 3-0 Toffees victory against West Brom, the striker surprised one little fan by offering him his Baggies number nine shirt.

After his team had been defeated by goals from Kevin Mirallas, Morgan Schneiderlin, and Romelu Lukaku at full-time, Rondon cheerfully posed for a photo with three supporters who had been sitting in the corner of the Family Enclosure near the Gwladys Street.

After leaping over the advertising hoarding for their snap, the Venezuelan international presented one of his game jerseys to one of the trio as they made their way back to the stand.

Rondon even took a little ‘dab’ and smiled with the children as the audience applauded his considerate gesture.

In January 2018, Rondon would certainly want to forget his next visit to Goodison Park, as Blues midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double leg break while attempting to prevent him from scoring.

McCarthy got in the way of Rondon’s shot as he drew back his foot to take aim, breaking his tibia and fibula in the process.

As the Republic of Ireland player was carried away on a stretcher, the forward, who was not at fault and was not held guilty by Everton, was visibly distraught.

“Absolutely awful,” he tweeted after the disaster. Rivalries melt away when a colleague suffers such a horrible injury. I hope to see you back on the field soon, @JMcCarthy 16.” Several Blues players praised him for his message and response.

In an emotional interview with Telemundo, Rondon subsequently revealed, “Life took a bad turn for me since I was the one who endured.”

“I’m crying because, aside from the fact that he’s a fellow professional, it was an injury that I actually felt when it happened… It’s an experience I’ll never forget… It was a challenge.”

The 31-year-old was a Newcastle player before following Rafa Benitez to Dalian Professional in China, where they are again reunited for the blue half of Merseyside.

