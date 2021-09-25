Salomon Rondon starts for Everton against Norwich, with a surprise name on the bench.

For the visit of Norwich City to Goodison Park, Jordan Pickford has returned to the Everton starting lineup.

For the first time in his career, Rafa Benitez selected teenager Lewis Dobbin on the bench for a Premier League match.

Since the Blues’ win against Burnley earlier this month, the England goalkeeper has been replaced by Asmir Begovic in the starting lineup.

And his replacement for the Bosnian is the only alteration made by the Blues since their 3-0 league defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

After being left out against Queens Park Rangers in midweek, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, and Yerry Mina have all returned to the squad.

After missing the under-23s’ defeat to Manchester United on Friday evening, Dobbin makes his Premier League debut from the bench.

He is joined on the bench by fellow striker Ellis Simms, as well as Jarrad Branthwaite, who played 90 minutes for David Unsworth’s side in Southport.

The Blues’ line is led by Salomon Rondon.

