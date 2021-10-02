Salomon Rondon is in pain following the Everton role reversal of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Romelu Lukaku.

The sixth match will take place on Saturday. Everton have been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the second game in a row.

Despite the fact that the team shared the goals around possibly more successfully than Blues fans have seen in a long time, his absence has been felt.

So far this season, Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Abdoulaye Doucoure have all made significant strikes to fill the vacuum left by the top striker.

Things have been a little more challenging for those who have stepped into the role immediately.

This leads us directly to Salomon Rondon.

On transfer deadline day, the Venezuelan international joined Everton, capping up an uninspired and low-key transfer window for some.

However, two of the other newcomers, Gray and Townsend, had already made an impact, so there was possibly an assumption that the experienced striker would do the same.

With news of Calvert-injury, Lewin’s the expectation on Richarlison to make an immediate impact intensified even more, with Richarlison later picking up a problem of his own against Burnley.

Rafa Benitez would not have used Rondon as often as he has been obliged to under normal circumstances, regardless how much he trusts a player who has now signed for a third club.

“When you have been at home for four months and then you have to play in the Premier League, it is not easy for anyone,” Everton manager Marco Silva said on Friday.

“It was not the plan, it was too early for him – but I gave him 90 minutes the other day [against Norwich]because I wanted to develop his match fitness.

“He’s getting closer, working well, and scoring goals in training yesterday. It’s simply a matter of continuing to make sure he’s giving it his all for the team.

“He recognizes that he needs to develop, but I am content with where he is now.”

However, in the cutthroat world of Premier League football, patience is sometimes the last thing that is tolerated.

Some people will always make fast decisions based on what they see in front of them. They’ll recall the signing’s lackluster nature and be validated by the performances of a man evidently trying to recover full fitness.

It’s just the pressure. “The summary has come to an end.”