Salomon Rondon is “close” to joining Everton, while a new Nathan Patterson bid has been made.

Everton have less than 48 hours before the transfer market closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday to finalize any signings.

Rafa Benitez has acknowledged that the Blues are still interested in “two or three” players, with the Spaniard proving to be a savvy transfer market operator.

Andros Townsend, as well as backup keepers Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan, arrived as free agents at Finch Farm, while Demarai Gray joined for a bargain £1.5 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Townsend and Gray have both scored their first goals for the Blues, with Gray netting two in his previous two outings, and Benitez will be hoping for similar results from any other newcomers.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez reveals what kind of agreements the club requires before the transfer deadline.

As the transfer market enters its last two days, here is all the latest Everton news, gossip, and speculations from around the world.

Rondon, Salomon

Tuya Telegram

According to Jose Quintero, Vice President of the Venezuelan Football Federation, the 31-year-old is close to agreeing to a move to a new club in a stunning change of events.

Quintero’s interview on Venezuelan channel La Tele Tuya went viral, with him claiming that the country’s famous striker was on the verge of quitting Chinese club Dalian Pro.

Given his prior history with Blues manager Rafa Benitez, Rondon has been linked with a move to Everton. The two have previously worked together twice.

The striker had a fruitful period at Newcastle under Benitez before returning to China in 2019, when he reunited with the Spaniard. Rondon was on loan at CSKA Moscow for the second part of the season.

Patterson, Nathan

Record of the Day

Everton’s increased offer for Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson has been rejected, after their previous deal was also rejected.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard called the Blues’ initial £5 million offer “a joke,” but it has since been reported, and confirmed by The Washington Newsday, that the Scottish club had turned down an offer of £8 million for the 19-year-old.

The Blues are rumored to be trying to bolster their right-back options, with 32-year-old club captain Seamus Coleman facing stiff competition for a starting spot.

