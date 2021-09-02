Salomon Rondon has worked hard to earn his Everton transfer, from taking over for Ruud van Nistelrooy to succeeding Alan Shearer.

Salomon Rondon, who previously usurped Ruud van Nistelrooy’s spot in his squad, is a striker who isn’t scared of a fight as he joins Everton to provide Rafa Benitez with a striker to complement Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Rondon dethroned the once-prolific Premier League striker Van Nistelrooy a decade ago, when the 349-goal Dutchman was in his penultimate season of professional football with Malaga.

It would be unjust to expect the Venezuelan to leave the Blues’ most valued asset – still only 24, and approaching his prime years – on the bench for an extended amount of time, especially given that Rondon is already something of a grizzled veteran himself.

He does, however, give Everton with experienced cover in a critical area where they lacked anything approximating a like-for-like substitute.

Rondon, who will turn 32 next month, is a proven top-flight performer as well as a player who the boss is familiar with from their previous periods together at Newcastle United and Dalian Professional in China.

Despite the fact that owner Farhad Moshiri is as ambitious as ever, with the purse strings at Goodison Park tight this transfer window, Benitez has had to look for alternatives that will give him more bang for his buck than some of the club’s prior costly outlays.

While it is certainly early in the season, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and even back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic have all appeared to be wise pound-for-pound purchases in terms of finding the appropriate kind of balance for the first team squad.

Benitez will be hoping that Rondon, a trusted lieutenant from one of his past ports of call, will be another addition to that group.

It’s to be hoped that he can have a bigger impact than Joshua King, who came to the Blues midway through last season with a good Premier League record to give attacking backup but left without a goal or even a start to his name.

Rondon’s scoring record, while not very impressive, is not bad, with 168 goals in 485 appearances. “The summary has come to an end.”