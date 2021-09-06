Salomon Rondon faces a unique challenge at Everton, as Venezuela watches on proudly.

Day of the deadline for signing At Everton, Salomon Rondon will encounter a different type of football challenge than he has faced before in his long career.

Jordan Florit, a Caracas-based English freelance journalist and author of Red Wine & Arepas: How Football is Becoming Venezuela’s Religion, agrees.

The striker, who turns 32 later this month, has flourished as an underdog for both club and country, but now, back to one of the world’s hardest leagues, he finds himself playing for a team that will be expected to take the game to many of its opponents.

“For the first time, Rondon will play for a team with legitimate intentions to compete in the top half of the table,” Florit told The Washington Newsday.

“When he was at West Bromwich Albion, they were a yo-yo club, as they had always been, and Newcastle United were also fighting for survival.

“At Everton, the agenda is different; they’ll be playing for Europe, so it’ll be a different type of game and different ambitions, and it’ll be interesting to watch how he fares in that regard.

“Watching European football is not expensive for people in Venezuela who have access to US money, which is an increasing proportion of the country because the economy is now split between those who have and those who don’t, so many will be watching Rondon and Everton.

“He’ll also be the only Venezuelan in the Premier League this season, and they take tremendous satisfaction in seeing their compatriots in the top flight since it’s regarded as a benchmark.”

In the eyes of many who resented Rondon’s decision to leave Newcastle United for the lucrative Chinese football gravy train in 2019, when his former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez – only appointed by Dalian Pro himself a fortnight earlier – activated his £16.5 million release clause, his return to the big time in Europe will be seen as something of a rehabilitation for Rondon.

However, he will be up against a guy who is already something of a boogeyman for Venezuelans for a spot in the Blues lineup.

“A lot of Venezuelan fans assumed he’d. ”Summary ends,” Florit remarked.