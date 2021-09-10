Salomon Rondon, Everton striker, sends a message ahead of his debut.

Salomon Rondon says he’s ready for Everton’s Premier League match against Burnley on Monday night.

Because he did not go to South America during the international break, the Venezuelan striker, who joined the Blues on transfer deadline day, might be in line to make his debut under the lights at Goodison Park.

Rondon has reunited with manager Rafa Benitez for the third time in his career, having previously worked with the Spaniard at Newcastle and Dalian Professional in China, and has indicated that he is ready to make his Toffees debut shortly.

The 31-year-old used to Twitter on Friday evening to announce his squad number, telling his 395,000 followers that he is “all set” and “ready.”

In another photo, he proudly displayed his new 33 shirt number, a number previously worn by three goalkeepers in the modern era: Robin Olsen last season, Joao Virginia this season, and Joel Robles last season.

In the Premier League era, other players who have worn 33 for the Blues include FA Cup-winning midfielder Joe Parkinson and Israeli winger Idan Tal.

Rondon, who arrived to Everton with 26 goals in 61 games under Benitez, will be eager to give the number a solid showing this season.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday this week, Rondon revealed that he puts in a lot of effort on the field for the club.

Everton insiders cited his performance against Liverpool in May 2019 and the difficult evening he gave Virgil van Dijk as an illustration of the forward’s potential value to the club.

“As a striker in the Premier League, I’ve faced a lot of powerful centre-backs – van Dijk, Zouma, Morgan – and I’ve played against a lot of them. “However, this is my job,” he explained.

“I aim to keep the ball in my hands, keep it simple, and get into the box to score goals.

“However, I recall the game versus Liverpool because we had a lot of fights. In that game, I scored a goal, but we lost.

“But any Premier League game for me.”

