Salomon Rondon discusses Everton’s “terrible” deadline day and the true impact of James McCarthy’s tackle.

Salomon Rondon has spoken about the pressure of joining Everton on the day of the transfer deadline, as well as his earlier altercation with former Blue James McCarthy.

Last week, shortly before the summer transfer window closed, the striker signed a two-year contract with the option of a third year at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old has spent the previous few days practicing with his new teammates and will be hoping to play a role when Burnley go to Merseyside on Monday.

However, the Venezuelan international has spoken about how hard it was for him to wait to see if he would be able to finalize a move from Dalian Professional.

“To be honest, the timeline was dreadful because everything was rectified in the five hours leading up to the deadline,” Rondon said. Because everything was so stressful, I was overjoyed when everything was completed, as were my family and children.

“I was in Spain training on my own while waiting for something to happen, and when I finished the training, Rafa called and asked me to come.

“He said, ‘Be ready because you’ll have to conduct some tests,’ so I finished the training and noticed that everything was going fine. I ate my lunch, signed a contract, and was good to go.”

During the recent international break, Rondon was called up by Venezuela to play in their international matches.

The striker, however, has stated that if he had traveled for his country’s matches, he would not have been allowed to sign with Everton, thus a decision had to be taken.

He went on to say, “Every player in the world loves to play for their national team.”

“In this situation, I was having a lot of problems with my Chinese team, so I had to wait until I had made up my mind about my future in the last few days (of the transfer window).

“I had been waiting for a long time. I was contacted by the national team, but I informed them that I had a possibility to join another squad and that I needed to wait.

“I said I would attempt to go if I could repair it (the transfer).” I wouldn’t be able to do anything if it wasn’t the case.

“Like every other player in the world, I aspire to play for my country – regardless of the circumstances.”

