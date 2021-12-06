Salah Discusses Liverpool’s Current Situation, Saying That The Club Must “Solve This Issue.”

Mohamed Salah has spoken out regarding his Liverpool FC contract dilemma, saying that the club’s administration must “address this issue.”

Salah has 19 goals and nine assists in 20 competitive appearances for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season, putting him in the form of his life. His current deal with the Reds expires in 2023, and he has yet to sign a new one.

Salah’s contract dispute with Liverpool has yet to be settled, although he has been linked with a number of other major European clubs, notably FC Barcelona.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if it’s up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool.” However, the decision is in the hands of management, who must resolve this matter. There is no issue; nonetheless, we must establish a contract agreement. According to Sports Illustrated, Salah said in an interview with MBC Masr TV, “It’s up to them.”

Salah is rumored to have wanted a weekly compensation of roughly $550,000 as part of his new Liverpool contract. He is said to be content to stay on Merseyside if the Reds offer him a new contract that reflects his talent and accomplishments. If Salah’s demands are met, the 29-year-old winger will become Liverpool’s highest-paid player.

“Your financial worth demonstrates how much the club values you and is willing to go to any length to keep you, but the decision is not only based on financial considerations.” There are factors such as the team’s ambitions and the coach’s goals for the squad and the players he desires. In the same interview, Salah noted, “These are all crucial elements when making a decision.”

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team, which has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years.

Salah became the first-ever Liverpool player to score in 10 consecutive competitive matches earlier this season, and he also became the first-ever away player to score a league hat-trick at Old Trafford, which he did in Liverpool’s 5-0 Premier League triumph against Manchester United in October.

According to reports, Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona’s new head coach, has instructed the club to sign Salah “at all costs.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.