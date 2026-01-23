Sakai’s Darts Stunt Fizzles as Van Veen Dominates in Riyadh

Motomu Sakai, known for his eccentric style and outlandish antics, made an unforgettable entrance at the Saudi Arabia Masters by dancing onto the stage with a Genie bottle. The Japanese darts star, who had previously jived around the Ally Pally at the World Championship, tried to keep the mood light in Riyadh, but the reserved crowd was less receptive. Despite his antics, Sakai’s game was no match for World No. 3 Gian van Veen, who quickly dispatched him in the first round.

The 28-year-old Sakai, who humorously revealed his darts career began with the goal of attracting women, didn’t quite hit the mark with the Saudi audience. As he took to the stage with his quirky prop—a Genie bottle—he caught the eyes of viewers, but his performance didn’t live up to the spectacle. Van Veen wasted little time, sending Sakai packing with a clinical performance, 3-0, in their opening-round clash.

Van Veen Focuses on Business as New Pressure Mounts

After securing his win, van Veen reflected on the added pressure that comes with being a higher-seeded player. “All jokes aside, I think I played okay,” he said, noting the cold atmosphere but remaining satisfied with his performance. He added that the stakes were higher now, having been seeded as a favorite, which naturally intensified the pressure, especially with other seeded players winning. Despite this, he felt confident in his ability to handle the demands of the season.

Van Veen’s success in Riyadh followed an impressive start to 2026. Although he suffered defeats to Luke Littler in the World Championship final and to Michael van Gerwen in Bahrain, the Dutchman was pleased with his overall performance. “It was the first tournament back after a little holiday, so I was a bit nervous at the start, but to make it to the final was a really good start,” he said. His consistency has set the stage for greater expectations in the year ahead.

Looking ahead, van Veen expressed his excitement for the Premier League, where he hopes to make a lasting impact. “I’m not nervous at all, because I know what I’m capable of,” he said. “I’m looking forward to 16, hopefully 17 Premier Leagues this season.” Before then, he gets a chance to settle his score with Littler when they meet in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia Masters. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow,” he added, “but first I’ll enjoy this win.”