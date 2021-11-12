Sadio Mane’s injury scare is the latest Liverpool omen that distinguishes Steven Gerrard.

Friday, November 12th’s morning digest.

Sadio Mane was withdrawn for Senegal due to injury on Thursday night, and Liverpool appeared to have been dealt a new injury issue.

On 28 minutes, the wide striker was substituted after colliding with a Togo defender while challenging for a header.

Mane’s probable injury might have exacerbated an already-existing problem in Liverpool’s forward line, with Roberto Firmino presently sidelined with a hamstring ailment.

Despite appearing to be in pain as he walked off the field, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse had good news for Reds fans in his post-match press conference.

The appointment of Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager has set up an Anfield reunion on December 11 when the two sides meet.

Gerrard, a true Kop idol, understands more than most the impact the crowd can have on Jurgen Klopp’s team when he takes his Villa side to Anfield next month.

The former Liverpool captain sat with the Reds fans in the away end at Villa Park as the team finished the 2010/11 season, signaling a new era of optimism among the supporters.

“I’m not convinced they could lift their team anywhere near as much as a Liverpool crowd,” he stated, without being disrespectful to other crowds.

“The sensation you get going out when a Liverpool crowd is up for it and behind the squad is fantastic — you feel stronger.”