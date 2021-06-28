Sadio Mane’s coach admits, “I’ve never seen something like it before.”

Sadio Mane has surpassed all expectations during his five years at Anfield, according to Liverpool.

Monday marks the fifth anniversary of Mane joining Liverpool after a £30 million trade from Southampton.

The 29-year-old has since won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the Premier League Golden Boot and African Footballer of the Year awards.

And Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz is undecided about the impact of Jurgen Klopp’s first big-money signing.

“Bringing this athlete to our roster was a no-brainer opportunity,” Krawietz added.

“We were completely correct in our initial assessment. At the same time, we were taken aback by how well he progressed during his time at Liverpool.

“His qualities are one-of-a-kind. Sadio is a player who can attack from every angle: his one-on-one skills, his speed (left or right), and his finishing. His ability to score goals with his head is incredible, and his ability to jump as high as he does is something I’ve never seen before.

“As well as his defensive readiness and ability; everything you want from him, he is able to learn very, very, very quickly and has this effort he puts in for the team in defending situations as well.”

“He leads by example, by quality, and by his attitude,” says the author.

“You can feel the fire that is blazing inside him on the pitch,” Kraweitz continued, “and a lot of opponents try to provoke him.”

“This is something he learnt through the years as well, to be cool while not losing his fire, his desire, and his passion to play successful football and to deny the opponent any opportunity to bring him out of his head, to disrupt his attention or focus.”

“This is something he vastly improved and is a clear reflection of his personality and progress to become one of the top three wingers in the world in his position.”

Mane has 97 goals in 218 appearances for Liverpool and is in desperate need of another. The summary comes to a close.