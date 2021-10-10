Sadio Mane was spotted dancing with fans after scoring for Liverpool.

Despite the fact that Liverpool is not in action this weekend owing to the international break, some of their players have represented their nations.

Sadio Mane, for example, was instrumental in Senegal’s World Cup qualification victory over Namibia on Saturday night.

Mane scored the third goal for his country, with Idrissa Gueye, Famara Diedhiou, and Keita Balde Diao also scoring.

The Liverpool No.10’s goal was his 24th for Senegal, making him one of the country’s all-time leading scorers.

Senegal maintained their perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win over Namibia, making it three wins out of three.

Mane, understandably overjoyed by the victory, rushed over to the Stade Lat Dior to celebrate with the Senegalese fans.

Mane can be seen doing a little dance to the music in the backdrop in front of the Senegal fans in the stands in a victory filmed on TikTok that has gone viral on social media.

Mane will play for Senegal again on Tuesday, this time against Namibia, before returning to Merseyside.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Vicarage Road to face top-flight newcomers Watford.